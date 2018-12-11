Congress Meet Tomorrow To Decide Who Will Be Rajasthan Chief Minister

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Mr Pilot are frontrunners for the post of CM in Rajasthan. (FILE)

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur tomorrow to decide on who will be the chief minister.

"The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place tomorrow. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal has arrived for the meeting," state Congress chief chief Sachin Pilot said.

The Congress' choice for the chief minister's post is likely to be announced after consultation with party president Rahul Gandhi.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Mr Pilot are frontrunners for the post.

Trends showed the Congress is inching towards the majority mark in Rajasthan, winning five seats and leading in 98 seats.

The ruling BJP has won four seats and leading in 64 of the 199 seats which went to polls on December 7.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly but polling on Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the BSP candidate there. A party now needs to win 100 seats to form government in the state.

