Rajasthan Declares Half-Day Holiday For Ayodhya Event On January 22

State's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night, a spokesperson said.

The state's order comes after the Centre announced a half-day holiday for all its employees on January 22.

Cabinet Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said that he has sent a request to the chief minister to change it to a full-day leave on January 22.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party meeting was convened at party headquarters here ahead of the assembly session on Friday.

During the meeting, the MLAs gave their suggestions for managing the floor of the House.

On Friday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will address the session of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Principal Secretary of the Assembly will welcome the Governor at the Assembly.

Suresh Rawat, a minister in the BJP government, said after the meeting that all the ministers have been instructed to hold a public hearing in the BJP headquarters.

The chief minister, BJP state president CP Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg attended the meeting while former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was not present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)