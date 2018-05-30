Rajasthan Cop Found Dead, Doctors Say Heatstroke Caused Death Across the Kota region, as in other parts of the state, heatwave condition have been prevailing for past several days with the maximum temperature hovering above 45 degrees Celsius.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said the body was found this morning under a tree at Kherali village. (representational) Kota: A 50-year-old Rajasthan police constable has been found dead under a tree, with doctors who conducted autopsy said he died due to heatstroke.



If the final postmortem report confirms that Laxmichand Sakhewal indeed died due to heatstroke, it would be the first death related to prevailing heatwave condition in the Kota region this season.



Across the Kota region, as in other parts of the state, heatwave condition have been prevailing for past several days with the maximum temperature hovering above 45 degrees Celsius.



Yesterday, at least five places in the state recorded their maximum temperatures in excess of 45 degrees Celsius.



Police said the body was found this morning under a tree at Kherali village road under Sadar police station limits of Baran.



Baran Sadar police station SHO Aashish Bhargav said the deceased was a resident of Mangrole area of Baran district and was posted at Baran police line.



The constable was going to Kherali village late last night on his motorbike when he was likely to have stopped under a tree on Kherali village road to take a nap, he said.



Passersby, however, this morning informed that a police constable's body was lying under the tree following which a police team was rushed to the spot, the officer said.



The doctors on a medical board that conducted postmortem on the body opined the constable most probably died due to heatstroke and dehydration, the officer said.



Police have, however, initiated investigation into the matter after lodging a case under section 174 of CrPC and the exact reason for the death could be known after receipt of postmortem report, he said.



The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by medical board, he said.



