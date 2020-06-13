Congress 'Tapping Phone Calls' Of Opposition In Rajasthan: BJP Leader

Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot has asked for a probe into alleged cash transfers for poaching MLAs. (File)

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore alleged that the state government is tapping the phone calls of opposition members under the garb of a probe into the alleged poaching of MLAs.

The Congress in Rajasthan has complained about "attempts to destabilise the government" and alleged that its MLAs and independent lawmakers supporting its government are being offered inducements to switch sides to the BJP.

"By ordering an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and special operations group (SOG), the (Ashok) Gehlot government is tapping phone calls of the opposition members. I think there is no need to be worried. If the people sitting in the government have any evidence, they should disclose it," Mr Rathore said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday had said a complaint has been lodged with the SOG for probe into cash transfers for poaching MLAs. He had said a huge amount of cash has been transferred to Jaipur and attempts were being made to poach the Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

The poll for Upper House for three seats in the state is due on June 19.

Mr Rathore said the Congress government in the state is battling with internal conflict right after it came into power in the state. He said its high command had to struggle a lot to make a chief minister.

"Since then, two power centres have persisted. There is strong dissatisfaction in the Congress Legislature Party and due to that dissatisfaction, the chief minister has to undergo fortification," he said.

This is the first time in the political history of Rajasthan that this type of fortification has been done ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, he said.

Mr Rathore said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government brought an ordinance under which no more than 50 people are allowed to participate in marriage ceremonies and no more than 20 are allowed in funerals. "But, at the same time, the government is sitting in a five-star hotel with 200 people," he said.

"I understand that there are no rules. False accusations are being levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party to save the wobbly chair as the government itself is upset due to its internal rifts," Mr Rathore said.