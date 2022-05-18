Rajasthan Congress MLA, Close To Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Resigns

Ganesh Ghogra, the state's Youth Congress president, is the MLA Dungarpur.

An MLA of Rajasthan Congress, known to be a supporter of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has resigned from his seat in the state assembly. Ganesh Ghogra, the state's Youth Congress president who represents Dungarpur in the assembly, resigned saying that despite being an MLA of the ruling party, he is being ignored.

The administration "does not listen" when he brings up people's problems, he has said in the resignation letter, which has been sent to the Speaker, the Chief Minister and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The resignation comes ahead of the assembly election in the state, due next year. The Congress in seeking another term in the state, which has voted out the incumbent party in every election over the last three decades.

Asked about the Congress's chances in the state in a recent interview, senior leader Sachin Pilot told NDTV, "This time we have done good work. I don't mind saying that if we take everyone along and go out among the people, we will definitely win".

Asked how to break the state's tradition of voting out the incumbent, Mr Pilot said, "This has to be done". In 2013, when the BJP came to power, the Congress had managed to retain only 20 seats.

Earlier today, the Congress suffered another blow in another poll-bound state. Gujarat leader Hardik Patel – who commanded a huge following among students during the quota row -- quit the party, with what was seen as harsh criticism of Rahul Gandhi.