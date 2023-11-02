Rajasthan Congress Chief's Sons Summoned In Paper Leak Money Laundering Case

Govind Singh Dotasra's sons have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra's sons have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over money laundering charges in the alleged leak of exam papers last year for recruitment of government school teachers.

The money laundering case stems from first information reports (FIRs) filed by the Rajasthan Police against several people.

The ED action is likely to spark a controversy in the Congress-ruled state where the assembly election will be held later this month.

The Opposition parties and leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, who faces ED questioning in the liquor policy case, have alleged the Modi government has been misusing central agencies to target the Opposition.

The same central probe agency had on October 30 questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav for nine hours in a separate case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

The ED had first raided multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of the exam paper leak investigation in June this year.

The probe agency after a series of searches on October 15 had said it seized Rs 12 lakh cash and "incriminating" documents. Those whose premises were searched were Congress leader Dinesh Khodania, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Spurdha Chaudhary, Ashok Kumar Jain, Suresh Dhaka and others.