Rajasthan College Professor Arrested For Stalking Student, Altering Mark Sheet

Professor Shankar Panwar was arrested on Thursday, police said. (Representational)

A professor of a medical college has been arrested for allegedly stalking a first-year student and altering her mark sheet in order to fail her in one paper, police said on Friday.

A case was registered under IPC sections 354-D (Stalking) and 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) against Professor Shankar Panwar of Bhilwara medical college at the Subhash Nagar Police Station on June 24 on the basis of a complaint by the girl student, they said.

He was arrested on Thursday, police said.

"The victim alleged that the professor used to stalk and harass her. Once he clicked her photograph during the examination and sent it on her mobile phone. In order to harass her, he reduced her marks due to which she failed in one paper," SHO Pushpa Lakhotiya said.