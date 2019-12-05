Rajasthan Child Rights Panel Says Rape Accused Must Be Tested For HIV

HIV test should be made mandatory for those accused in rape, the panel said. (Representational)

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has suggested the state government and police to make HIV test mandatory for those accused of rape.

Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal said the panel's suggestion has been sent to the chief minister, social justice and empowerment minister and the director general of police.

"HIV test should be made mandatory for those accused in rape cases. There were some reports recently about HIV infection to a minor rape victim from the rape accused."

"It is alarming, and along with other medical tests of the rape accused, the HIV test should also be conducted by the police," she said today.

The commission in a meeting on Wednesday also decided to hold workshops in various districts on issues related to child rights and welfare.