Ashok Gehlot Injures Leg, Gets Treatment In Jaipur Hospital

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said.

He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

After treatment, Ashok Gehlot returned home, his office said.

Chief Minister Gehlot was recommended a week's rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.

