Ashok Gehlot Injures Leg, Gets Treatment In Jaipur Hospital

Jaipur:
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taken to hospital on Thursday after hurting his feet, a doctor said.
He fractured a left toe and also suffered an injury in a right toe, according to Dr Achal Sharma, superintendent of the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.
After treatment, Ashok Gehlot returned home, his office said.
Chief Minister Gehlot was recommended a week's rest. It was not immediately clear how he got the injuries.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)