Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Keeps 8 Ministries, Diya Kumari Gets Finance

Rajasthan's new Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken charge of eight portfolios

Rajasthan's new Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken charge of eight portfolios including Home as the state government finalised who will handle what responsibilities in the new BJP regime.

Most of the leaders are first-time ministers. The portfolios announcement also comes 15 days after the new BJP government was formed after unseating the Congress.

There is speculation the BJP went through the list of responsibilities to be given carefully, which is why it took this long to make the much-awaited announcement.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, is in charge of Finance, Tourism and Public Works Department (PWD). Ms Kumar represents the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. During the election, she had said it was quite obvious the public would vote out the "corrupt" Congress government and support her party.

She is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. Her appeal for votes was made as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets".

The other Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has been given six portfolios to handle, which includes Education, Transport, and Ayurveda.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, the MLA from Jhotwara, is the Industries Minister.

"It is the responsibility of the officers, employees and all of us to serve the people of Rajasthan. The Constitution also says that whatever responsibility you have, fulfil it properly... These five years are very important for Rajasthan," Mr Rathore said in Jaipur, news agency ANI reported.

Gajendra Singh Khimsar has been appointed Health Minister.

Madan Dilawar, the MLA from Kota who also works very closely with the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh (RSS), will handle Education.