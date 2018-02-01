By-Election Results 2018 Live: Congress Leads In Alwar, Ajmer Lok Sabha Seats, TMC Sweeps Noapara Seat

By-Elections 2018: Voters wait to cast their vote at a polling station during Ajmer by-election. (PTI)

Here are the LIVE updates of the Rajasthan By-Poll results:



11:01 (IST) The Trinamool Congress today surged ahead of its rivals in both Noapara assembly seat and Uluberia parliamentary constituency after the initial rounds of counting of votes for the bypolls. 10:55 (IST) Trinamool candidate Sunil Singh wins by 1,11,729 votes in Noapara by poll result. Trinamool wins Noapara Assembly constituency by a margin of 63,000 votes (54% vote share) #BengalBypolls - AITC (@AITCofficial) February 1, 2018 10:32 (IST) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that, "Today's trends can be seen as precursor to not just state Assembly polls later this year but also next Lok Sabha polls. The Vasundhara Raje government hasn't done anything the past 4 year 10:20 (IST) The Congress, led by state chief Sachin Pilot, who had campaigned aggressively for the bye-elections says, "It is clear now that the current government has to leave. People have rejected Vasundhara Raje government and the trends speak for themselves." 10:16 (IST) In the Mandalgarh assembly seat by-poll trends, BJP is leading with 3072 votes according to ANI reports.

10:14 (IST) Congress is leading with 12,000 votes in Ajmer and 10,000 in Alwar. There are still 27 rounds to go before the results. 10:11 (IST) Visuals from the vote counting center in Ajmer. In Ajmer, the BJP has battled the anger of Rajput groups, who urged their community to vote against the ruling party over the controversy over the Bollywood movie "Padmaavat". They claim that the film distorts history and demanded a ban on it.



The Congress is leading in two crucial parliament seats, Alwar and Ajmer, for which bye-elections were held in Rajasthan. Both seats were held by the BJP. The BJP is leading in the Mandalgarh assembly seat. Two Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies and one Assembly constituency went to the polls on Monday, January 29. Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha constituency of Uluberia and the Assembly constituency of Noapara - both of which are in West Bengal also went to polls on Monday. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is ahead in bye-elections to the parliamentary seat of Uluberia, which it held, and also in the Noapara assembly seat, held by the CongressIn Rajasthan these elections are seen to test of the popularity of the BJP government, which hopes to win a second straight term in assembly elections later this year. The by-elections were held four days after the release of controversial Bollywood film "Padmaavat" and the Rajputs, nearly two lakh voters in Ajmer, had declared that they will vote against the BJP. The Congress hopes an anti-incumbency sentiment and the anger of the Rajputs against the ruling party will help it win all three - the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat. All three are BJP seats. They fell vacant due to the death last year of the BJP lawmakers who held them. The counting of all the three seats have begun.