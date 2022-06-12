Rajasthan BJP MLA Appears Before Police In 5-Year-Old Assault Case

BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal recorded her statements in the matter.

BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal appeared in Mahaveer Nagar Police Station here on Sunday in compliance of two notices served to her in connection with a five-year-old assault incident, police said.

The lawmaker had been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for allegedly disrupting a public official's work in a police station, Circle Inspector Pushpendra Jhanjadiya said.

The MLA recorded her statements in the matter and left after two hours of interrogation, Mr Jhanjadiya said.

The court has deferred her arrest till June 13, the day when her application for her anticipatory bail is scheduled to be heard.

Addressing media after coming from the police station, Chandrakanta Meghwal demanded an investigation by a judicial magistrate or CB-CID into the charges pressed against her and her party's workers.

She said she could not appear before the police earlier because of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Clarifying the charges against her, the MLA said she had gone to the police station to rescue the party workers, who had been injured in a police lathi-charge and had been locked up.

At least five cases were lodged in connection with the incident including three against the police personnel, she said.

Chandrakanta Meghwal, an MLA from Keshoraipatan in Bundi, had been served a notice each on Monday and Wednesday to appear before police.

A court had on Friday accepted her application for an interim bail and restricted her arrest till June 13.