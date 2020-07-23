'Rajasthan Assembly Session Soon, Have Majority,' Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today the assembly session would be called soon and expressed confidence that he has a majority, a day before a crucial verdict on a petition by Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels challenging his government.

"We will call the assembly session soon. We have a majority. All Congress MLAs are united," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"Those who have gone to court, those who have strayed, their only point is whether the disqualification notices served to them were justified. It has nothing to do with the anti-defection law," Mr Gehlot said.