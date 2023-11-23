Rajasthan Assembly Elections: An Infographic Glimpse into Re-Contesting MLAs Asset Dynamics

The 173 sitting MLAs who constitute 9.22 per cent of the total number of candidates.

Elections in Rajasthan are just round the corner. The north-western frontier state is all set for voting on November 25, when 1,875 candidates will be contesting on 200 assembly seats. Of the total contestants, 183 are women and 173 are Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The 173 MLAs constitute 9.22 per cent of the total number of candidates. Of them, 13 have suffered asset losses in the past five years from 0 to -57 per cent, while the remaining 160 have seen massive asset surge from 3 to 19,990 per cent.

Surging Wealth and Notable Declines

Dr Rajkumar Sharma from the Congress, representing Nawalgarh, emerged as the MLA with the highest asset growth, marking an astonishing 19,990.39 per cent increase in wealth from Rs 9.31 lakh in 2018 to Rs 18.71 crore in 2023. Conversely, Gopal Lal Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from Mandalgarh, saw the steepest decline with a -57.06 per cent reduction in assets or a decline of Rs 28 crore worth of fortune in the past five years.

The infographic contains data about MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly who are contesting again. Tap on the infographic to know more.

The Richest and the Modest

The disparity in wealth is stark. Anjana Udayalal (Congress) emerged as the wealthiest, boasting assets worth over Rs 122.9 crore with just a mere 14 per cent increase in the past five years. In contrast, the least affluent, represented by Kalpana Devi (BJP), holds assets of approximately Rs 56 crore.

The infographic contains data about MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly who are contesting again. Tap on the infographic to know more.

The infographic contains data about MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly who are contesting again. Tap on the infographic to know more.

Disparity in Wealth

The top 10 wealthiest MLAs collectively hold assets worth Rs 6,684.30 crore. This figure nearly parallels the combined assets of the remaining MLAs, totalling Rs 10,565.03 crore, underscoring a significant disparity in wealth distribution among the MLAs.

The infographic contains data about MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly who are contesting again. Tap on the infographic to know more

Party-wise Wealth Proportions

The total assets of MLAs who are fighting the election again amount to a staggering Rs 17,231.89 crores. Breaking down by party, the Congress leads with Rs 11,110.96 crore, followed by the BJP with Rs. 5,153.42 crore. Other parties collectively account for a smaller fraction of the total assets.

The infographic contains data about MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly who are contesting again. Tap on the infographic to know more.