Rajasthan Village With 117 Voters To Get Polling Station For First Time

Voters of Shergaon of Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency will be able to vote in their own village for the first time, an official said on Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that for easy and inclusive voting, the Election Commission has made arrangements to set up polling stations even in inaccessible hilly areas, remote and sparsely populated areas.

Gupta said that voters of Shergaon, located at an altitude of 4,921 feet in Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency of the Sirohi district, will be able to vote in their own village for the first time.

With the help of forest guards, the polling party will walk for about 18 kilometers in the dense forest to reach this polling station, Gupta said.

He said that a polling station has been set up here for 117 voters. Earlier, the voters of Shergaon had to go to the polling station in another remote Utraj village.

He said that a polling station is being set up for only 35 voters in Barmer Ka Paar village, located close to the international border in Barmer. For the first time, a polling station is being built for 49 voters in Manjholi, another village in the Barmer district.

Similarly, a polling center for 50 voters is being built in Kantal Ka Paar village.

According to a statement, there are only 50 voters at the Mainau polling station in Jaisalmer. On the day of voting, a temporary booth will be set up in a tent there.

Gupta said that a polling station at Kali Teer will also be set up for the first time in the Baseri Assembly constituency of the Dholpur district. There are 682 voters at this polling station located. Earlier, the voters here had to go to the polling station located 7.5 km away.

Voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held in a single phase on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

