NDTV's Opinion Poll On Rajasthan Election: Results Tonight At 9

Who leads in the 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vs Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot' battle of big names in Rajasthan? How satisfied (or dissatisfied) are voters with the Congress government in the past five years? How critical is the 'caste factor'? Tune into NDTV 24x7 at 9 pm for answers to these questions and more in the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti pre-poll survey for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election.

NDTV will take you through an in-depth discussion of voter sentiments and key issues - from corruption to price rise and unemployment. The survey will also attempt to unpack the caste factor and the rural-urban divide, as Mr Gehlot and the Congress bid for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan.

Methodology

The NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey was conducted for a week starting from October 24 across 30 of Rajasthan's 200 Assembly constituencies. The sample size for the survey was 3,032 respondents.

Among the points NDTV has covered are:

'Modi vs Gehlot: Who matters more to voters?'

'Caste Factor in 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election'

'What is the most important issue for voters?'

'Who will you vote for to combat price rise (and) unemployment (and) corruption?'

And, the big question:

'Who should be Rajasthan's next Chief Minister?'

Rajasthan will vote in a single phase on November 25, with results due on December 3.

In the 2018 election the Congress won exactly half of the Assembly - 100 seats - while the BJP, led by ex-Chief Minister and veteran leader Vasundhara Raje, won just 73. The Congress went on to form the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party, which won a surprising six seats.

The remaining seats were split between independent candidates and those from smaller parties.

The Congress' win was a stunning turnaround for a party that won a paltry 21 seats five years earlier, while the BJP's defeat was an equally stunning collapse; it won 173 seats in the 2013 election.