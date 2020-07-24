Setback In Court, Ashok Gehlot Seeks Meeting With Governor To Parade MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday too. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is heading to the Governor's house with Congress MLAs in a show of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels won a reprieve from the High Court. The rebels cannot be disqualified for now, the court said.

The Chief Minister asked the Governor for an appointment shortly after the court ruling. Buses gathered at Fairmont Hotel, where Congress MLAs have been sequestered for nearly two weeks, for the 12.30 pm appointment with Governor Kalraj Mishra. Yesterday, Mr Gehlot had met with the Governor and discussed an assembly session, indicating that he is preparing for a test of strength.

The Rajasthan High Court ordered "status quo" on disqualification notices served by the Speaker to the rebels including Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister last week.

The court order means the Speaker cannot take any action until the larger constitutional question of his powers is decided. That question will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Monday.

"I have the numbers," Ashok Gehlot reportedly told the governor in their third meeting since the rebel crisis broke out nearly two weeks ago. An assembly session was discussed but Mr Gehlot did not mention any dates, Raj Bhawan sources told NDTV.

"We will call the assembly session soon. We have a majority. All Congress MLAs are united," the Chief Minister told reporters before that meeting. He added that he hoped some of the dissident MLAs would attend the session. "Without them too, we have a complete majority and will go to the House on the basis of this majority, and we will prove it," he said.

The Congress has a narrow lead over the opposition and has only two more than the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Team Pilot has 19 MLAs and the BJP has 72. Including smaller parties and independent members, the opposition has 97 at the moment.

If team Pilot is disqualified, it will help the Chief Minister by bringing the majority mark down. But if they win the case to stay Congress MLAs, they can endanger the government by voting against it.

In what could affect Mr Gehlot's flock, a BJP MLA has petitioned the High Court against the merger of a group of six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Congress. The BSP MLAs had joined the Congress last year, taking up its overall tally.