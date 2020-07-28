Ashok Gehlot Cabinet Meets On Governor's Queries On Assembly Session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is meeting his cabinet a day after the Governor sent back his request for an assembly session from Friday with three conditions that included a 21-day notice and a coronavirus plan.

On Monday, Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to the Chief Minister that he was not against calling an assembly session. Returning Mr Gehlot's proposal, he asked three questions.

"The Raj Bhavan (Governor) gives the go ahead to call the Assembly session keeping in mind the suggestions made," wrote Mr Mishra.

He asked whether the Chief Minister wanted to bring a trust vote, because if that was the case, a 21-day notice was not needed. "Do you want to bring a confidence motion? As it is not mentioned in the proposal but in public you (Mr Gehlot) are making statements that you want to bring a Confidence Motion," Mr Mishra asked.

The Governor also said it would be difficult to call all MLAs at short notice during the pandemic. "Can you consider giving 21 days' notice to the MLAs?" - his note asked.

His third question was how social distancing will be maintained during the session.

When he rejected Mr Gehlot's first proposal on Friday, the Governor had given six reasons. He had said the proposal did not mention any agenda or date and had also pointed out that a case was being heard in the Supreme Court.

To tackle that objection, the Rajasthan Speaker dropped a petition in the Supreme Court involving his powers to disqualify rebel MLAs.