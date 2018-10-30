Rajashan High Court Admits Appeal Against Conviction Of Asaram

Asaram was arrested in August 2013 and has been kept at the Jodhpur Central Jail.

The Rajashan High Court on Tuesday admitted an appeal against conviction of self-styled godman Asaram, and issued notice to the state government.

The defence will now move application seeking bail for Asaram, sentenced for life on April 25 for sexual exploitation of a teenager in his ashram.

With notice to the state government asking for its reply, a division bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur and justice VK Mathur has also summoned the record of the case.

"We had moved a criminal appeal in the High Court praying for setting aside the conviction order. Since it has been admitted, we would now file a bail application soon," said Asaram's counsel Mahesh Bora.

This came a week after Asaram got a reprieve in a case against him under the Income Tax Act. The court last week granted him bail in the case, which was registered against him by the then SHO (Udaimandir) for threatening him on social media and making viral a caricature of the officer depicting him as Ravana.

His counsel Gokulesh Bohra said that bail to a co-accused Shiva had already been granted in the case and on Tuesday, Asaram was also granted bail in the matter on a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

An application has also been moved by a relative of Asaram to the District Parole Committee seeking parole for Asaram for 20 days stating he has been sentenced by the trial court and has already served five years in jail and is now entitled for first bail.

A district administration official said a report will be obtained on the matter and a decision taken on that basis.

Asaram was arrested in August 2013 and has been kept at the Jodhpur Central Jail since then with the bail applications rejected by the respective courts a dozen times.