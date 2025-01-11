"Raj Thackeray Is Friend, Uddhav Thackeray Not An Enemy": Devendra Fadnavis

After a turbulent period in Maharashtra politics that saw a rearrangement of political alliances, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clarified the BJP's relationship with the Thackerays. "Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray was a friend, and now Raj Thackeray is a friend, but Uddhav Thackeray is not a shatru (enemy)," he said while interacting with senior journalist Vivek Ghalsasi.

While the Thackerays share Hindutva ideology with the BJP and have been natural allies for a long time, differences with Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray led to a separation in 2019. The BJP lost power and Mr Thackeray became the leader of a new alliance comprising the Sena, Congress and NCP.

With the BJP and Sena parting ways, Uddhav Thackeray's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS), became closer to the BJP.

On meeting Uddhav Thackeray during the Winter Session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister said he had asserted he won't indulge in the politics of revenge and that all leaders had responded positively.

'Sharad Pawar Is Intelligent'

Mr Fadnavis also spoke about veteran leader Sharad Pawar's praises for the BJP and the RSS after the election results. He said Mr Pawar has realised how the RSS overcame the fake narrative spread by the opposition.

"Before the assembly polls, many people inspired by the RSS played their role and burst the fake narrative. Sharad Pawar saheb, who is very intelligent, would have studied this and realised that this (RSS) is not a regular political power but a nationalist power. That is why he may have praised the RSS" he said, adding it is good to praise others in a competition.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the chances of Mr Pawar's faction reuniting with the original party.

"If you see the developments between 2019 and 2024, I realised that anything can happen. Uddhav Thackeray goes to another party and Ajit Pawar comes to us. Anything can happen in politics but I am not saying this should happen," he said at Late Vilasji Fadnis Jivhala programme in Nagpur.

Mr Fadnavis said that before becoming Eknath Shinde's deputy in 2022, he had asked from organisational work, but senior leaders asked him to join the government.

Who Is Stricter - Modi or Shah?

Mr Fadnavis did not give a straight answer when asked who is stricter - Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the Prime Minister is a very disciplined political while one can manage convince Mr Shah once in a while.

He said that after BJP got a huge mandate in Maharashtra elections, when it was proposed that the Chief Minister will be from BJP, ally Eknath Shinde agreed within minutes.