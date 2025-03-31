"Hindus Who Wake Up...": Raj Thackeray's <i>Chhava</i> Mention Amid Aurangzeb Row

Amid calls to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has said those raking up such issues are trying to incite communal tensions and asked people to "stop reading history on WhatsApp".

Referring to the Bollywood movie Chhava, Mr Thackeray said, "Hindus who feel awakened after a movie are of no use. Did you learn about Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice because of Vicky Kaushal and Aurangzeb because of Akshaye Khanna?"

The MNS leader said history should not be viewed through the prism of caste and religion and added that socio-political situations were very different in the pre-Shivaji and post-Shivaji eras. "We have forgotten the real issues of the present time."

On the demands to move Aurangzeb's tomb out of Maharashtra, he said, "Don't we want to let the world know that these people sought to destroy the Marathas but were wiped out instead. Stop reading history on WhatsApp and delve into history books," he said, adding that those who provoke people for selfish political aspirations are not concerned with history.

Mr Thackeray said that "religion should remain within the four walls of your home. "A Hindu identifies as a Hindu only when Muslims take to the streets or during riots; otherwise, Hindus are divided by caste."

The MNS leader targeted the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra and claimed their popular 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme would be scrapped. The ruling coalition had promised that the monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women under the scheme would be raised to Rs 2,100. That has not happened so far and this has drawn barbs from the Opposition.

The MNS leader also emphasised that Marathi's use must be mandatory in Maharashtra for official purposes. "If you live here and don't speak the language, you will be dealt with appropriately," he said.

On Mr Thackeray's Marathi push, BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supports Marathi. Marathi is also the state language of Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray's attack in meaningless."