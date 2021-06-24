Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In Parts Of Delhi, UP, Central India: Met Office

Weather update: Today's forecast by the IMD says, thundershowers are likely in Delhi-NCR

The weather office has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain" are expected in Northeast and East Delhi, Noida, Indrapuram, Pilkhua, Chapraula, Dadri, Khurja, Khair, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted. Heavy rain is also expected in Saharanpur, Yanunanagar (Uttarakhand), Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Kasganj, Sikander Rao, Najibabad, Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas, the Met department said. The Southwest Monsoon is yet to reach Delhi and the national capital region.

