Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In Parts Of Delhi, UP, Central India: Met Office

The weather office has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain" are expected in Northeast and East Delhi, Noida, Indrapuram, Pilkhua, Chapraula, Dadri, Khurja, Khair, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted. Heavy rain is also expected in Saharanpur, Yanunanagar (Uttarakhand), Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Kasganj, Sikander Rao, Najibabad, Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas, the Met department said. The Southwest Monsoon is yet to reach Delhi and the national capital region.
Today's weather updates
- Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall would occur in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mehandipur and Bayana: IMD
- There is a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and its reighbouring regions. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall is expected in central India: IMD
- Heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over most parts of Central India: IMD
- Severe thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, north Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours: IMD
- Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to witness rain and thunderstorms: IMD
- Moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur in Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, Solapur, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pune, Satara, Jalgaon, Beed , Osmanabad, Latur and Aurangabad today.
- The northern limit of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar: IMD
- The present meteorological conditions indicate that the prevailing wind patterns are not likely to be favourable for further advance of the Monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab: IMD