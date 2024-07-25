Rain Red Alert For Mumbai Till Tomorrow, Cops Ask People To 'Stay Indoors'

The weather office has declared a rain "red alert" for Mumbai

The police have asked residents of Mumbai to stay indoors till 8.30 am tomorrow after the weather office forecast heavy rain in the coastal city.

The police's advisory comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a rain "red alert" for Mumbai.

"IMD has declared a red alert for Mumbai till tomorrow morning 8.30 am. Requesting all Mumbaikars to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100, 112 in case of emergencies," the Mumbai Police said in a post on X.

Eleven flights were cancelled and 10 were diverted to nearby airports from Mumbai today due to heavy rain.

Rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the western suburbs.

v Significant amount of rainfall (from 0830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of today): (in cm): Madhya Maharashtra: Mahabaleshwar 14, Lonavala 12, Lavasa 10, Matheran 13, Lavale 7, Chinchwad 7, Talegaon 6, Pashan 6, Pune (Shivajinagar) 5; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 25, 2024

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation, called the Raigad collector and told him to help all flood-affected people.

Traffic stopped at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route after a landslide.

"There is water on the roads and in the houses of people in Pune. There is a lot of rain at Khadakwasla Dam and in the catchment area. The District Collector, Municipal Commissioner, and Police Commissioner are on alert," Mr Shinde told news agency ANI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart have been deployed, while the army's airlifting teams have been asked to remain on standby.