Rain, Dust Storm Hit Delhi, Provide Relief From Intense Heat

Maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 40.5 degrees Celsius (File)

Several parts of Delhi received showers on Thursday, bringing relief to the residents from the scorching heat over the past few days.

In a weather bulletin shared on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorm or dust storm with moderate to heavy rain over many places in Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over of many places of Entire Delhi, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Hodal, Siwani, Tosham, Fatehabad, Hissar, Panipat, Jind, Bawal, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Narwana, Charkhidadri, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannur, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Kaithal, Kurukshetra (Haryana) Barsana, Mathura, Agra,Tundla, Raya, Bagpat, Barot, Noida, Modinagar, Dadri, Gulaoti,Hapur, Jattari, Hathras, Aligarh,Hathras, Etah, Kasganj, Atrauli, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Siyana, Garmukteshr, Khatoli, Bahjoi, Shamli, Mujaffarnagar, and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.Hail precipitation at Kharkhoda during next one hour," the Met department tweeted.

According to the Met department, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Safdarjung weather station on Wednesday were 40.5 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity recorded on Thursday morning was 59 per cent.

Meanwhile, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Rajeevan, on Thursday said in a Twitter post that extended forecast suggests monsoon will arrive in Kerala on June 1.

"Monsoon 2021 update: India MET department extended range forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. India MET department official monsoon forecast on 15 May and rainfall forecast update around May 31," he tweeted.