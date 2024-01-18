Railways To Launch 'Aastha' Trains To Ayodhya After Ram Temple Inauguration

After the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, the Indian Railways will launch Aastha special trains. These trains will connect 66 different places from across the nation to Ayodhya, according to reports.

Each train will have 22 coaches to accommodate devotees who want to visit the Ram Temple. Meanwhile, the rituals in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on the big day are already underway.

Depending on the demands of the devotees, later the number of trains will be increased. Special Aastha Trains will be launched from New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar. Apart from the national capital, the trains will also run from Agartala, Tinsukia, Barmer, Katra, Jammu, Nashik, Dehradun, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Kottayam, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kazipet.

Due to security reasons, the railways have decided not to mention the train details in its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) but the round-trip tickets for special Aastha trains can be booked on the IRCTC website and app.

In Tamil Nadu, the Aastha Special train will be launched from nine stations, including Chennai, Salem and Madurai.

A total of seven stations in Maharashtra - Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Wardha, Jalna and Nashik - will see the Aastha special trains connecting the state to the holy city in UP.

The Indian Railways has nearly 200 special train services in the pipeline. These trains will only have operational stoppages. In addition, these trains will run from various cities for 100 days after the Ram Mandir opening ceremony.

Here are the routes of the Aastha special trains:

Delhi

New Delhi station - Ayodhya - New Delhi Station

Anand Vihar - Ayodhya - Anand Vihar

Nizamuddin - Ayodhya - Nizamuddin

Old Delhi Railway station - Ayodhya Dham - Old Delhi Railway station

Maharashtra

Mumbai - Ayodhya - Mumbai

Nagpur - Ayodhya - Nagpur

Pune - Ayodhya - Pune

Wardha - Ayodhya - Wardha

Jalna - Ayodhya - Jalna

Goa - 1 Aastha Special

Telangana

Secunderabad - Ayodhya - Secunderabad

Kazipet Jn - Ayodhya - Kazipet Jn

Tamil Nadu

Chennai - Ayodhya - Chennai

Coimbatore - Ayodhya - Coimbatore

Madurai - Ayodhya - Madurai

Salem - Ayodhya - Salem

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu- Ayodhya-Jammu

Katra - Ayodhya - Katra

Gujarat

Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore

Mehsana - Salarpur - Mehsana

Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi

Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara

Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur

Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad

Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati

Madhya Pradesh

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore

Bina - Ayodhya - Bina

Bhopal - Ayodhya - Bhopal

Jabalpur - Ayodhya - Jabalpur