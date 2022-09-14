Railways Shares Stunning Photos Of Chenab Bridge, World's Highest Rail Bridge

The 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel.

Indian Railways has shared some breathtaking photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on Twitter. On August 14, the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district achieved a milestone when the overarch deck of the bridge was completed with a golden joint. Of the 272-km USBRL project, the work on 161 km was commissioned in phases. The first phase of 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18-km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013 and the 25-km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014.

The photos shared by Indian Railways show the arch of the under-construction bridge towering over a sea of clouds. Another photo shows the Sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be heading into the horizon.

A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qpmaUlApCt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2022

All the photos have a crystal clear view of the bridge drenched in bright sunlight.

Twitter users were blown away by the photos and complemented the railways for constructing the structure. "What makes it more special is that this is a developmental initiative and not a leisure expenditure! It is taller than the magnificent Eiffel Tower! This is what you call development at its highest peak!" tweeted one user.

"It's a remarkable achievement," said another.

The Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. For reference, it is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France.

According to the Railway Ministry, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used for structural detailing of the bridge. Moreover, the structural steel is suitable for minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, it said.