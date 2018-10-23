Railways To Rename Its Cleaning Staff As 'Housekeeping Staff'

Despite name change, there would be no change in responsibilities. (Representational)

Railways has decided to rename its cleaning staff from 'safaiwala' to 'housekeeping staff', but their scope of work and pay will remain the same, according to an order issued Monday to zonal railways.

The term 'safaiwala' indicates a 'Group D' employee usually working in medical, operating or any other departments dealing with the cleanliness of premises.

"The railway board, in consultation with both staff federations, have decided that the existing designation of 'safaiwala' in all departments of the Indian Railways be replaced henceforth by the revised designation of 'housekeeping assistant' with the department/branch name suffixed in parantheses," the order said.

It also said that despite the change in name, there will be no change in the existing duties and responsibilities, appointment procedure, pay levels, eligibility conditions, method of recruitment seniority and avenues for promotion.