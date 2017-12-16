Railways Mulling Installation Of CCTV Cameras, WiFi Inside Trains

Taking a step forward in women safety, the railways is mulling installing CCTV cameras inside trains and dedicating 2018 to collectively fight against human trafficking, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said today.He said the idea was being worked upon and would be sent to the cabinet."In order to tackle the women safety issue, we are looking to work in two areas, i.e. ensuring wi-fi connectivity in trains and CCTV cameras on all stations and also in trains in the longer run," Mr Goyal told reporters here."We will dedicate 2018 as a year where we collectively fight against atrocities against women and children,especially human trafficking. We will do this across all the railway divisions," he said.The minister went on to explain that internet connectivity was important to help in monitoring of CCTVs and ensure fast action."So with mapping of the entire network, a feed captured will be sent to security guards, local police stations and the zonal and divisional headquarters," he said.The railways had recently identified 983 railway stations for the installation of CCTV cameras using the Nirbhaya Fund."The home ministry's effort to use Nirbhaya Fund for installation of CCTV cameras at over 900 railway stations has been a great support and we have been assured that the funds would be made available for more stations," Mr Goyal added.