Railways Minister Is Ashwini Vaishnaw, Will Head Information And Tech Too

Ashwini Vaishnaw is a former IAS officer.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the new Railways Minister and head the Information and Technology Ministry as well, the government announced on Wednesday.

"A former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure," the government said in a note.

"Post that, he has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens," it said.

"He has a MBA from Wharton School, Pennsylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur," it added.