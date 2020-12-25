Railways Faces Rs 2,400 Crore Losses Due To Farmers' Protest, Says Official

Train services remain stalled at various places due to the ongoing farmers' protests. (Representational)

The Indian Railways has suffered losses of around Rs 2,400 crore due to the ongoing farmers' protests against the farm laws at various places in Punjab, said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal.

"Currently, a section of Railways between Beas and Amritsar has been blocked. We are using an alternate route that passes through Tarn Taran district. But, we are not able to run as many trains as required because this is a long section and having less capacity. Our estimate of the loss is around Rs 2,400 crore," Mr Gangal said.

"We have cancelled two trains. Three trains have been short terminated and seven have been diverted towards Tarn Taran. Freight trains have also been affected as they are taking time due to diversion caused by the farmers'' protest," he added.

Train services were suspended for two months from September 24 to November 24. However, the services remain stalled at present due to the farmers' protests.

Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi and in Punjab against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.