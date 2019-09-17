Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh To Be Part Of Railways ''Bharat Darshan'' Package

It will cover Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

IRCTC is starting a special Bharat Darshan tourist package from September 27, covering places related to Mahatma Gandhi as well as tourist sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, a statement from the tourism and catering arm of the Railways said today.

The package will also include Vadodara for a visit to the Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world's tallest statue, the statement said.

The tour will be of eight nights and nine days and will start from Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), covering Indore (Omkareshwar), Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Porbander, Somnath and Vadodara (Statue of Unity).

The route will be Rewa - Satna - Maihar - Katni - Jabalpur - Narsinghpur - Pipariya - Itarsi - Hoshangabad - Habibganj - Sehore - Shujalpur - Maksi - Dewas - Indore - Ujjain - Ahmedabad - Dwarka - Porbander - Somnath - Vadodara - Ratlam - Ujjain - Maksi - Shujalpur - Sehore - Habibganj - Hoshangbad - Itarsi - Pipariya - Narsinghpur - Jabalpur - Katni - Maihar - Satna - Rewa.

The package tariff will be Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3AC class and will include hall accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for sightseeing and security arrangements, the statement said.

