Railway Staff Rewarded For 'Outstanding Work' In Preventing Accidents

The award was given to staff who had done exemplary work in prevention of accidents.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday felicitated 39 Civil Engineering staff and officers of the Indian Railways with certificates of excellence at an event in Delhi.

The civil engineering staff and officers, who had done exemplary and outstanding work in prevention of accidents, accelerated completion of safety works, works of high-quality passenger amenities including foot-over-bridges and beautification of stations, construction of important bridges, new lines and doubling projects, from all over Indian Railways were honoured for their outstanding work by Goyal, read a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister underlined the importance of their role in the modernisation of the Railways. He added that we can get transformational results in Railways and all it requires is dedication and an open mind to new ideas and risks.

During the function, a book on "Building the Great Himalayan Railway - The Story of USBRL" was also released by Mr Goyal. It covers the journey and challenges of construction of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramullah rail link project in a pictographic format.

Member Engineering, Railway Board, MK Gupta, Member Staff, Railway Board, SN Agrawal, Financial Commissioner, Railways, AK Prasad, Member Traction, Railway Board, Ghanshyam Singh, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, SK Pathak, General Manager, Northern Railway, Vishwesh Chaube, other Railway Board Members and over 250 staff and officers from all the Zonal Railways, RDSO, Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering and Commission of Railway Safety were present on the occasion.