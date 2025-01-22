Railway Safety Commissioner To Probe Maharashtra Train Accident

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of 12 passengers standing on tracks by Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, officials said.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, told PTI he would reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday morning.

Mr Arora, also holding additional charge of CRS Western Circle, said statements of passengers and other eye-witnesses will be recorded.

"We will invite passengers and other eye-witnesses. They can share their version about the accident," he said.

The CRS, entrusted with certain statutory responsibilities as per the Railways Act 1989, works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The CRS is supposed to probe matters related to train travel safety and operations.

A railway official of the Bhusawal division of Central Railway said the CRS will also speak to crew members of the trains involved in the accident.

At least 12 passengers of Pushpak Express, who got down on tracks amid a fire rumour, were run over by oncoming Delhi-bound Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district in the afternoon, while 15 others were injured, officials said.

