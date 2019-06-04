Railway Official Charged For Alleged Fraud Worth Over Rs 2 Crore

The officer allegedly generated and passed bills in the name of fake firms.

The CBI has filed a case against a railway official and three companies in Telangana's Secunderabad for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.20 crore from railways accounts to fake firms using fraudulent bills, officials said today.

Accounts assistant V Ganesh Kumar, who was posted in the Expenditure Section of the South Central Railway and three fake firms have been named the complaint filed by the Railways.

During a test check, the railways had found that 31 alleged fake bills without GST numbers were allegedly cleared in six months from October, 2018 to April, 2019, they said.

It is alleged that Ganesh Kumar allegedly generated and passed these bills in the name of fake firms to transfer around Rs 2.20 crore into the accounts of the fake firms. "The preliminary enquiry also suspects involvement of more officials of South Central Railways and private individuals," they said.

In its complaint, the railways said bill registration, internal check, passing and confirmation are the main stages in passing the claims and each function needs to be performed by different officials.

"However, in these cases apparently all the activities were performed by the same accounts assistant. How he was assigned all rights in Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System thus circumventing the multiple stages in internal check system is being inquired into in consultation with CRIS (Centre for Railways Information Systems)," it said.