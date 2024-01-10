Railway Ministry Shares Cabin View Of Vande Bharat Train, Calls It 'Unparalleled'

The video has amassed 89,000 views and 1,900 likes on the platform.

The Vande Bharat Express trains have become quite popular since its launch four years ago. Known for its facilities and services, the train has become a hit among those who regularly travel by railways. The Indian Railways recently shared a video of the "cabin view" of the train which has high-end features like world-class interiors, state-of-the-art amenities, and energy-efficient technologies.

In a recent post on X, the Ministry of Railways urged internet users to fully engage with the Vande Bharat experience. The ministry released a timelapse video that offered a rare and unmatched look inside the loco pilot's vision while sitting in the cabin as the train moved smoothly towards its destination. "The #VandeBharat experience lived by a few, on your screens! Delve into unparalleled perspective with the loco pilot's view as the #VandeBharatExpress progresses to its destination," they wrote while sharing the video.

"Cabin view is fantastic," said a user.

"A suggestion: Cabin view may be displayed intermittently in the coach display units to make the travel even more interesting to the traveling public," added another person.

"Super view," said another person.

"That overbridge and sudden light . . . Train Drivers are simply WOW!" remarked a person.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Station recently.

The Amrit Bharat trains, which are a new category of superfast passenger trains, feature the 'push-pull' technology, which increases their speed as well as passenger comfort. They also have improved amenities, including better seats, roomier luggage racks, LED lights, CCTV cameras and a public information system. They are being dubbed as the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains.

The Vande Bharat train is an initiative of the government under PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India'.