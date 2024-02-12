Railway Minister Shares Video Highlighting Features Of Bullet Train: ''Future Of India''

The Railways will run 35 bullet trains when it starts operations

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw often shares fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. On Monday, he took to X to share a spectacular video of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train corridor also known as 'Bullet train.' The video highlights some of the amazing, state-of-the-art features of the ambitious train project.

Covering a distance of 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the bullet train is expected to achieve a maximum speed of 320 km per hour, reducing travel time to just 2 hours. 24 river bridges and 28 steel bridges are being erected for the bullet train route.

The video describes the project as, ''a marvel of world-class engineering'' and the ''future of India.'' Sharing the video, Mr Vaishnaw wrote, ''We weave reality not dreams. Stay tuned for Bullet train in Modi 3.0!''

Watch the video here:

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has been making steady progress since work began in November 2021. Last year, the Railway minister announced that the first bullet train section in India - a 50km stretch between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat - will be completed in August 2026.

The Railways will run 35 bullet trains when it starts operations, with about 70 trips per day. It plans to increase the number to 105 trains by 2050. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to travel by train every year when operations begin.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''We are eagerly waiting for this sir.'' Another commented, ''Looking forward to witnessing this transformative journey unfold.''

Notably, the projected cost is an estimated ₹ 1.08 lakh crore, of which the Centre is committed to providing ₹ 10,000 crores, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute ₹ 5,000 crores each. The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan - at a minimal 0.1 percent interest rate.