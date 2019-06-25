Railway Cop Saves Passenger Who Tried To Get Off Moving Train

The incident was captured on CCTV (Representational)

A Railway Protection Force constable has saved the life of a passenger who had fallen between platform and train while getting down from the train at Bhubaneswar railway station, an official said Monday.

A train passenger identified as Nazir Malik (24) while getting down from running Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar MEMU, had fallen between platform and train at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Mr Malik was lifted immediately by an on duty RPF constable N B Rao on Sunday evening, the official said.

"Due to the bravery and instant alertness on duty, the RPF constable has been praised by one and all, for exemplary presence of mind and passenger safety consciousness," a senior railway official said.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

Few days ago, in a similar incident, a Railway Telecom Engineer, Tapas Ranjan Barik, had also saved the life of an elderly woman passenger, who was trying to get down from a running train at Cuttack Railway Station.

The East Coast Railway has appealed to all train passengers to be very careful while entering or getting down from trains. "Under no circumstance should we board or de-board a running train," the official said.