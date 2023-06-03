Rail Traffic Chart Throws Light Into Moments Before Odisha Train Accident

Odisha train accident: Government sources have said all angles will be investigated

The Indian Railways' system of tracking rail traffic throws some light into the moments just before three trains collided in Odisha's Balasore yesterday evening. At least 261 were killed and over 900 were injured.

The yard layout, or diagram used by railway traffic officers showing tracks in an intersection, indicates the position of the three trains at the time of the accident.

In the diagram, the middle line is the "UP line", where the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was coming, government sources said, adding that on the other line marked as "DN main", the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was crossing.

Some coaches of Coromandel Express derailed, after which they hit a goods train on the adjacent tracks, and some coaches also fell on the "DN main" line, sources said.

The Bengaluru-Howrah train then rammed the derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express.

Three trains were involved in the Odisha train accident that claimed 261 lives

Some railway experts have, however, questioned whether Coromandel Express may have hit the goods train directly inside a "loop line". Visuals shows the Coromandel Express' engine resting on top of the goods train, indicating a straight collision.

A "loop line" divides from the main railway tracks and returns to the mainline after some distance. These help manage busy rail traffic.

Government sources have said all angles will be investigated, including mechanical error, human error and sabotage.