Mother Throws 6 Children Into Well In Maharashtra, Murder Case Filed

Raigad: The woman has been arrested on charges of murder, police said.

Six children, including five girls, died when their mother allegedly threw them into a well after a fight at home on Monday in Maharashtra's Raigad, police said today.

After throwing her children into the well, Runa Chikhuri Sahni, 30, allegedly tried to jump but was spotted and saved. All her children, between 18 months and 10 years, had already drowned before villagers could pull them out.

The mother has been arrested on charges of murder, according to senior police officer Ashok Dudhe.

The distressing incident took place around 100 km from Mumbai, at a village in Mahad, on Monday afternoon.

The woman acted in rage after an argument with her husband, allegedly over his drinking.

The family is from Uttar Pradesh and had come to Maharashtra in search of a better job.