'Helped Criminal Escape': Raids In Delhi To Arrest AAP's Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Police this morning conducted multiple raids to arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Amanatullah Khan, who has been accused of leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar.

The joint operation by the teams of Jamia Nagar and South East District police stations and Delhi Police's Crime Branch was launched a day after a case was filed against Mr Khan, who last week defeated BJP's Manish Chaudhary in the Okhla constituency in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

According to the police, the three-time MLA helped Shabaz Khan, an accused in an attempt to murder case, escape from custody.

The supporters of the AAP MLA reportedly confronted the police team due to which Shabaz fled from the spot.

Second Case Against Amanatullah Khan In A Week

Last week, a case was registered against Amanatullah Khan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the Delhi assembly elections.

The case against Mr Khan was filed after he was seen campaigning with more than 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar Tuesday night.

The case was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for disobeying orders given by public servants and Section 126 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits public meetings during a period of 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll.

Mr Khan is among the Delhi MLAs with the highest number of criminal cases.