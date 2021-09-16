Activist Harsh Mander Raided By Enforcement Directorate In Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided three locations linked to activist Harsh Mander.

The raids, which began at 8 am, are connected to a money laundering probe based on a FIR (First Information Repot) filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in February this year.

Mr Mander's home (in Vasant Kunj) and his office at the Centre for Equity Studies (in Adchini) were raided simultaneously, as were two children's homes run by his NGO.

The raids were carried out after hours after Mr Mander and his wife had left for Germany; he has taken up a six-month fellowship at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin.

Mr Mander's daughter and son-in-law are at the Vasant Kunj home; visuals from the residence show agency officials sitting impassively inside the building while their colleagues carry out searches.

The Delhi Police FIR, filed under instruction from the NCPCR, or National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has alleged financial irregularities connected to the two children's homes - Umeed Aman Ghar (for boys) and Khushi Rainbow Home (for girls) - in Delhi's Mehrauli.

The Enforcement Directorate - which investigates large-scale financial crimes - is acting on this FIR, which invokes charges like cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

All three are 'scheduled offences', meaning they involve allegations of large sums of money, and allow the Enforcement Directorate to take cognisance of the charges and begin its own probe.