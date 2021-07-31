Raids Across J&K Over Drone Attack At Jammu Airbase, Another Terror Case

At least six sightings of UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles, have been reported. (File photo)

Raids are being carried out across Jammu and Kashmir at 14 locations over investigations linked to two cases. The raids come weeks after an attack on an Indian military facility at the Air Force base in Jammu Airport where drones were used. The other case is linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Mustafa, working "at the behest of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed", officials have said.

The raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being conducted in Shopian, Anantnag and Banihal in the Kashmir region, besides Jammu's Sunjwan.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the explosions that took place a little before 2 am on June 27 at the high security airport located around 14 km from the border with Pakistan. The terror attack on Jammu Airport - which is a dual-use facility under IAF control - had led to alerts being sounded across J&K and Ladakh, the official further told NDTV.

In the following two weeks, at least six sightings of UAVs, or unmanned aerial vehicles, in the Indian territory were reported.

Last month Lt General DP Pandey, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, told NDTV the tech used in that attack indicated "state-support" and involvement of Pak-based Jaish and Lashkar.

Last week, India lodged strong protest over drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu areas during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers, officials said.

The other case at the centre of raids today is linked to "the conspiracy by frontal running terror organization - Lashkar-e-Mustafa - working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India," officials have said.