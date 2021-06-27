Jammu Air Force Station Blasts Updates: No Flight Disruption, J&K Police Files FIR

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a probe on what could be the first ever drone attack on any Indian military facility after two explosions at the Jammu Air Force station in the early this morning.

Two IAF personnel are reported to have suffered minor injuries in the blasts that took place a little before 2 AM.

Top military sources say this is being treated as a serious incident. A National Investigation Agency team is also at the airport, which is around 16 km from the border with Pakistan.

Here are the updates on Jammu air force station blasts: