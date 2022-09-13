Raids Across 5 States Over Jammu And Kashmir Police Recruitment Scam

SI Recruitment Scam: The CBI raided 33 places across five states (File)

Simultaneous raids were carried out at 33 places across five states in connection with the police recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, carried out searches in Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Bengaluru, UP's Ghaziabad, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Rewari.

There have been allegations of large-scale corruption and bungling in the recruitment of 1,200 police sub-inspectors -- the first major recruitment drive since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its statehood and special status.

Near 1 lakh candidates who had appeared for exams, hit the streets after the selection list was out, alleging massive corruption. The selection list was cancelled in July following the protests in Jammu and Srinagar.

Officials said the premises of former chairman and Controller of J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) were among 33 locations searched today.

The JKSSB comes under scanner for alleged cash-for-job scams. So far, three recruitment exams conducted by the board have been cancelled following allegations of brazen irregularities including leaking question papers.

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir who cancelled the selection lists following allegations of corruption, has said the guilty will not spared and transparent exams will be held afresh.

Critics, however, alleged that it was under his watch that one after another recruitment process were found to be riddled with corruption.

Besides, police recruitment scam, recruitment of Financial Account Assistants and JE Civil exams were also cancelled and the case has been handed over to the CBI.

A probe panel headed by R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Jammu and Kashmir, found large-scale corruption and manipulation of merit list of police Sub-Inspectors.

Mr Goyal recommend cancellation of the list and an investigation to punish the accused involved in the scam. Subsequently, the Lt Governor cancelled the selection lists and ordered a CBI probe.

During initial investigation by the CBI, the name of a medical officer in Border Security Force surfaced as main accused in the recruitment scam. The CBI has already questioned dozens of suspects.

Today's raids are the second biggest crackdown by the agency against J&K officials over the last one year. Last year, the agency conducted raids at 40 locations in connection with India's biggest arms license racket, where several district magistrates are accused of illegal sale of 2.78 lakh gun license for money.