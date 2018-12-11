Raid At Kolkata's High-Profile Bangur Family Home Over Property Dispute

The police had conducted a court-ordered raid at the Bangur family home in Kolkata. (File photo)

Sending ripples across Kolkata's Marwari community, the police today entered the home of one of the city's wealthiest families following court orders to seize valuables belonging to the daughter-in-law of the family who walked out of their home in June 2017 after alleging mental torture by her husband and in-laws.

Nitya Bangur, estranged wife of Virendraa Bangur -- son of Shree Kumar Bangur, head of the Rs 3,000 crore SK Bangur group of companies -- had filed a complaint accusing three members of the family of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property, cheating, intimidation and conspiracy.

Nitya Bangur, 42, is the daughter of Deepak Khaitan, head of the Williamson Magor group, and niece of Sanjiv Goenka of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group.

"It's been one and a half years...since I left with only two suitcases after living in this house for 20 years. They have retained all my streedhan," Ms Bangur said today.

"They mentally and emotionally tortured me," she said.

According to a statement, Ms Bangur's articles, including silver items, valuable shawls, expensive sarees, carpets, crockery, curios and showpieces, ivory items and paintings are worth several crores. She wants them back along with her investment records and bank account statements which are reportedly kept at SK Bangur's office on Sarat Bose Road.

Ms Bangur brought her two teenaged sons to her parents' home. The incident had shocked the Marwari community of which the Bangurs and Khaitans are prominent members.

She had filed a suit demanding a share for her sons in the family's assets that comes to around Rs 700 crore.

In January, the High Court directed the Bangur family to maintain status quo with regard to their properties.

The deadline expired, but the Bangur family didn't file their replies.

Attempts at mediation ordered by the court also failed. Senior members of the Marwari community stepped in and, according to a statement on behalf of Ms Bangur, a settlement amount was fixed at Rs 150 crore and papers drawn up but at the last moment, the Bangurs backed out.

"This led to bitterness and the criminal complaint," the statement said.

On Friday, the magistrate ordered search and seizure at the Bangur home and office. The Bangurs are yet to respond to the raid.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.