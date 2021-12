Congress's Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP today, hitting them with a pun on "Satyagraha" -- the search for truth as explained by Mahatma Gandhi.

"Mahatma Gandhi searched for the truth, Nathuram Godse pumped three bullets into him. He was a Hindutva-vadi. A Hindu is interested in Satyagrah. A Hindutva-vadi is only after Sattagrah (search for power)," Mr Gandhi declared at a rally attended by thousands in Rajasthan.