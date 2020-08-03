Rahul Gandhi's Raksha Bandhan Wish Features A Photo With Sister Priyanka

Last year, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a collage of photos of them, wishing Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of him hugging his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today to extend Raksha Bandhan wishes to his Twitter family of 15.4 million followers.

He captioned the photo in Hindi as well as English, extending Rakhi greetings.

"Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad wrote.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet was liked over 18,000 times in just 40 minutes.

The siblings often wish each on social media on various occasions and share photos.

Last year, Ms Vadra, 48, shared a collage of photos of them, wishing Mr Gandhi, 50, on Bhai Dooj. She had shared photos with her brother on Raksha Bandhan last year too.

Raksha Bandhan wishes have poured in on social media from eminent personalities. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists on this day, symbolically protecting them, and receive a gift from them in return.

