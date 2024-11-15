Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Not Allowed To Take Off, Congress Alleges Conspiracy

The Congress claimed the hold-up was a calculated move to disrupt Mr Gandhi's campaign schedule.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced an unexpected delay today as his helicopter remained grounded in Jharkhand's Godda awaiting clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The chopper was allowed to take off after a delay of 45 minutes amid high-stakes campaigning for the final phase of the state's assembly elections.

The Congress claimed the hold-up was a calculated move to disrupt Mr Gandhi's campaign schedule. Party leaders pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Chakai, about 150 kilometres from Godda, suggesting that the ATC's decision prioritised the PM's event over Mr Gandhi's movements.

"Just because the PM is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to cross that area...There is the protocol we understand but Congress ruled the country for 70 years and such an incident never happened with any opposition leader. This is not acceptable," said Deepika Pandey Singh, MLA and Congress candidate from Mahagama Constituency.