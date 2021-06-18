'Such Vikas': Rahul Gandhi's Zinger Over Unprecedented Fuel Price Hike

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre amid rising fuel prices in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at the Centre amid rising fuel prices in the country. Taking a spin on the government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (with all, development for all)" slogan, Mr Gandhi said that the condition of "Vikas (development)" is such that if there is no increase in fuel price for a single day, that becomes a bigger news.

"Such is the condition of Modi government's vikas (development) that if the price of petrol and diesel does not increase any day, then it becomes a bigger news!" the Congress MP said in a tweet.

Prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi stood at Rs 96.93 per litre and Rs 87.69 per litre respectively on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Bhopal stand at Rs 104.53 and 95.75 per litre respectively and in Mumbai, Rs 102.82 and Rs 94.84 per litre respectively.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum - align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India is going to increase the production of alternative fuel ethanol as people are facing problems due to a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Addressing a conference organised by BRICS Network University virtually, Mr Gadkari said that automobile makers are producing flex-fuel engines in Brazil, Canada and the US, providing an alternative to customers to use 100 per cent petrol or 100 per cent bio-ethanol.

"Now Indian production (of ethanol), we are going to increase because of the rise in petrol prices. People are facing a lot of problems," Mr Gadkari said while explaining that the use of ethanol is cost effective.