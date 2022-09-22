In Rahul Gandhi's 'One Person, One Post' Remark, Hint For Ashok Gehlot

Rahul Gandhi said he sees a Congress president as an ideological post

Rahul Gandhi today said he backed the Congress's “one man, one post” rule, a sign that Ashok Gehlot, the frontrunner for Congress president, may not get to play a double role.

“We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that will be maintained,” Rahul Gandhi said at a briefing in Kerala.

Ashok Gehlot, 71, is believed to be the Gandhis' choice for Congress president but he does not want to give up the role of Rajasthan Chief Minister. If he does, he fears he will be replaced by rival Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion nearly brought down his government in 2020

The Congress had adopted the “one man, one post” rule earlier this year at Rajasthan's Udaipur, where internal reforms and elections were discussed in a three-day meeting.

Mr Gandhi's words today come as a setback for the veteran Congressman, who even met with Sonia Gandhi yesterday.

Mr Gandhi also said he sees a Congress president as an ideological post. “My advice (to the Congress president) would be whoever becomes the chief should remember he represents a set of ideas, a belief system, the vision of India,” he said.